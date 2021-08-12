Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

MMSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.56.

MMSI stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. 348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,783 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

