Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,050. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

