Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,050. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Meten EdtechX Education Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

