Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of €10.50 ($12.35).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OUKPY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,661. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.84. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

