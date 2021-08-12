M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGPUF shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $3.20 price objective on shares of M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MGPUF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

