Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after acquiring an additional 539,736 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,423,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,400,000 after acquiring an additional 201,416 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.65.

Shares of MU traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.29. 1,989,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

