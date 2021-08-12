Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.