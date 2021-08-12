Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,754 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

