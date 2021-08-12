Mike Rose Acquires 2,500 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.34 per share, with a total value of C$80,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,826,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,434,715.72.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.73 per share, with a total value of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

TOU opened at C$32.77 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$36.18. The stock has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

TOU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.31.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

