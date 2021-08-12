Millennium Management LLC Acquires 11,008 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 271.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $230.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

