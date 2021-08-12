Millennium Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,649 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 45,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $633.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

