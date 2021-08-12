Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.84 Million in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.