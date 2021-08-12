Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 321,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOSOU. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $6,902,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,501,000.

Shares of VOSOU stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

