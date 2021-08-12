Millennium Management LLC Sells 37,207 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of The Brink’s worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 231.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 12.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,405,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,393,000 after buying an additional 160,548 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Brink's alerts:

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.04 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink’s Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.