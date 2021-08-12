Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,526 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $917.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.49. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $69.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

