Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 7,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

MIME opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Stephens upped their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

