Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Market Cap Achieves $27.15 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $27.15 million and approximately $301,752.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for $376.11 or 0.00850658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00141526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00152399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,388.30 or 1.00394565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.00867223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,199 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

