Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s current price.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 7,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,628. The stock has a market cap of $962.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

