MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report $721.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.24 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $5.06 on Monday, reaching $146.60. 18,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,742. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

