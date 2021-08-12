Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $498.51

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $498.51 and last traded at $478.39, with a volume of 196817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $484.47.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 114.47%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $3,463,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,178,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,937,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00. Insiders have sold 321,400 shares of company stock valued at $75,748,436 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $10,108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2,309.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Moderna by 46.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

