ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) will report $486.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $462.09 million. ModivCare posted sales of $320.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of MODV traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.73. The stock had a trading volume of 48,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

