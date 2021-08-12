Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Issues Earnings Results

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MBRX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 266,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,073. Moleculin Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

