Moller Financial Services Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Moller Financial Services lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 7.9% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $208.37. 18,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,336. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $207.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.83.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

