Monarch Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $70,839,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 250.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total value of $37,967,109.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,767.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,605.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.