Monarch Capital Management Inc. Buys 196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.57. 303,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,194. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04.

