Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 3.1% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after buying an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.68. 78,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.36. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

