Monarch Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,143 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,371. Intelligent Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $311.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.15%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

