Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $261.89. 150,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.08. Target Co. has a one year low of $132.77 and a one year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.95.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

