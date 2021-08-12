Moneywise Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 233,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.