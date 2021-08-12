Moneywise Inc. Sells 3,204 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Moneywise Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.3% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $6,984,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,302,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the period.

XMLV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,294. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.04.

