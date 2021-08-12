Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 857.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,718 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,523 in the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Montrose Environmental Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.77. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.