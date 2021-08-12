Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 37.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $17,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $38,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 935.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,108,000 after buying an additional 332,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after buying an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

FND opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,119 shares of company stock worth $12,365,054 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FND. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.