Morgan Stanley Lowers L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $238.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.69. 41,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,526. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $233.15. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

