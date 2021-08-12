Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,952 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 90,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,862,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $161.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

