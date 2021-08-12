Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Decreased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,642,970. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

