Morgan Stanley Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $700.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $545.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $5.03 on Monday, reaching $605.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.63. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $300.96 and a 52-week high of $618.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,813 shares of company stock worth $35,432,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 48,556 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

