Morgan Stanley Sells 60,204 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $17,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,611,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2,762.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

