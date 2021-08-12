Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $49,169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after buying an additional 271,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,135.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 237,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $86.58 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.10.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

