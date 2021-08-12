Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.79. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.