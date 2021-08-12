Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.79. Motorcar Parts of America reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 3.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

