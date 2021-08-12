Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,594,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,655,000 after purchasing an additional 160,167 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,075,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,218,000 after purchasing an additional 207,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,048,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 251,618 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,921,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,329,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,548. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

