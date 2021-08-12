Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Motorsport Games from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

