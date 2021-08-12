Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Movado Group stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 9,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $134.80 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,172 in the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

