Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 98.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,621 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $38.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

