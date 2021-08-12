Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE MWA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.45. 14,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.59. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth $54,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

