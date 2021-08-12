MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,411,000 after buying an additional 1,884,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after buying an additional 25,485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,635,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,436,000 after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Toro by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

