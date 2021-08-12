MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booking by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Booking by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Booking by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $41.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,565. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,220.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

