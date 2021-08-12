MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $965,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 2,048.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 229,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AGCO by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 214,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $143.14. 16,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,737. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

