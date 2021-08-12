MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 859,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,498,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

