MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $934,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 33.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 606.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.5% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,415. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

