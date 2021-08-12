Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Shares Up 0.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.01. 16,344 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 10,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on MJWNF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

