Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 13.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) were down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $26.05 and last traded at $26.05. Approximately 34,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,949,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05).

NNOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nano-X Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

